SIALKOT - All the traders’ bodies of Sialkot took serious exception to the proposal of Tax Reforms Co-ordination Group (TRCG) regarding abolition of PTR status of the Exporters

In an emergency meeting held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) with its President Sheikh Abdul Majeed in the chair, they said that presently the income tax for the exporters’ income was deducted by the bank at 1 percent on amount of export sales realized by the bank under section 154 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 which was the final discharge of their tax liability. They are absolved from the hassle of filing of normal return and accounts.

This PTR status was obtained by the exporters in 1992 after series of deliberations by the trade bodies and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce with CBR and the Federal government. This PTR status has not only given shelter to the exporters from the atrocities of the department but also provided them with the opportunity to concentrate on increasing exports and multiply the govt revenue. The rate of tax has been raised from 0.5 percent to 1 percent over the period.

On the occasion, the SCCI President and chairmen of all traders’ bodies unanimously resolved that PTR status for exporters should be maintained in letter and spirit. They also agreed that in case this status was disturbed by the bureaucracy for their own ulterior motives, the business community will act jointly against such conspiracy.



They also pledged that they would not accept any change except that the tax rate should be reduced from 1 percent to 0.5 percent keeping in view the tight competition in international market and rising cost of doing business and power crisis. The members of trade bodies also taken serious note of the news published in the section of press whereby the FBR plans to enhance Withholding tax from 1 percent to 5 percent on import of zero rated items and from 3 percent to 5 percent on import of raw material for own consumption used for manufacturing of exportable goods.



The exporters are already immensely suffering because of loadshedding and increase in material and labour cost.

This enhancement will add fuel to the fire and will aggravate the situation. It is worth mentioning that this tax is in nature of advance tax and is ultimately refundable to exporters.

Unfortunately, the refunds are never paid back expeditiously to resultant in precious and expensive funds of exporters being piled up in unpaid refunds. It is otherwise futile exercise to collect the tax and then to refund. Further, there is no provision to issue exemption certificate for exporter. The members of the trade bodies unanimously resolved that income tax on import of raw material of zero rated sector should be charged at zero percent.

The chairmen of the Trade Bodies urged the government to maintain status quo on issue of PTR for exporters and grant zero rating to raw material imported for manufacture of exportable goods.