LAHORE - A large number of book lovers on Saturday visited the 5-day Book Fair-2018, on the second day of its start at the Expo Centre. Coordinator of the Lahore International Book Fair Trust Muhammad Nazeer told APP that 270 publishers, book sellers and government departments set up their stalls in the fair which would conclude till February 6. The Lahore International Book Fair Trust has organized this event in collaboration with Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, he added.

School Education Minister Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan inaugurated the 32nd Lahore International Book Fair (LIBF) on Thursday.

More than 25 stalls were set up. Prominent book stalls included Oxford University Press, Jamhoori Publishers and Antique Book House. A session titled ‘Nani Kahani’ was also held in which teachers narrated stories to schoolchildren. A large number of visitors thronged to the fair to get books on discounted rates. Up to 50 percent discount has been offered by different publishers. The LIBF Trust was set up in 2006 by four leading members of the book trade in Pakistan to promote the cause of book publishing, book selling and book reading in the country. The LIBT is holding book fairs and exhibitions at home and abroad and encouraging its members to participate in them.

Exhibition

An art exhibition titled 'Its About Nothing' opened at the O-Art Space gallery here on Saturday, featuring the works of young artist Nazia Ijaz. Artist Nazia Ijaz who has specially came from Australia, has described unconventional theme through her paintings. Through her artistic work, Nazia portrayed her ideas in a beautiful manner. Nazia's individual streams of expression was highly appreciated by a large number of visitors in the exhibition.