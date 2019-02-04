Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that accountability of the corrupt did not compromise democracy in the country.

Talking to MNA Rahat Amanullah Bhatti and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations led by Ather Rashid and Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar at the Governor’s House on Sunday, he said democracy had only strengthened in all the countries where supremacy of law and impartial accountability were ensured, adding that the government would never tolerate corruption, injustice and lawlessness in the country.

The governor said the PTI government would never compromise on accountability and it was for the very first time in the history of Pakistan that impartial accountability was being held, adding all those involved in corruption will have to account for their crimes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear vision to make the less privileged economically prosperous, adding that the PTI government was working day and night to serve the masses.

Ch Sarwar said Pakistan stands by the Kashmiri freedom fighters, urging the Indian government to stop state terrorism against the freedom fighters and grant the Kashmiris right to self determination.

He said the government would extend maximum diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris, urging the the United Nations (UN) to resolve Kashmir issue through the UN Security Council resolutions.

The governor said the Indian government should understand that they had no choice but to grant freedom to the Kashmiris, adding the Kashmiris were fighting for independence from the yoke of India.