ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today take up a petition seeking release of Junaid Ijaz allegedly picked up by the Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) of police from Barakhau.

A single-bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the petition moved by the father of Junaid through his counsel Ilyas Siddiqui Advocate.

The petitioner, Ijaz Ahmed, expressed apprehensions in the petition that the CTF might fabricate a false case against his son, Junaid, and kill him as the CTD personnel had done in Sahiwal. The petitioner requested the court to direct the CTF to produce his son before the court.

He cited In-charge Counter Terrorism Force as respondent and stated in the petition that his son Junaid was sleeping at his home when all of the sudden, he heard hue and cry where his sons Junaid and Hammad were sleeping.

He added that the persons who were in civil clothes found there who took away Junaid aged about 25 years with them.

He said that two persons were in uniform wearing clothes like uniform of CTD while other persons were in civil clothes and were muffed faces.

Petitioner continued that his son is not involved in any criminal activity and was taken away illegally. “In any case after the custody the alleged detenue Junaid Ijaz to be produced before the competent court within 24 hours.

What to say till this time almost one month has passed and Junaid Ahmed has not been produced in any court,” contended Ijaz.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the respondent may be directed to produce Junaid before this court.