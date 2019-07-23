Share:

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 10.6 million bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till February 1, registering a shortfall by 7.23 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year. Out of total arrivals, 10,546,192 bales have undergone the ginning process, says a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued here Sunday. Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 6.461 million bales showing a 10.03 per cent shortfall and over 4 million or 4,251,721 bales in Sindh registering 2.52 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year. Total sold out bales were recorded at over 9.1 million or 9,115,798 bales including over 9 million or 9,014,898 bales bought by textile mills and another 100,900 bales purchased by exporters.–APP

Around 1.4 million or 1,430,394 bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.