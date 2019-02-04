Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 904 outlaws in January besides recovering looted items worth more than Rs 67.8 million from them.

According to the police officials, Islamabad Police Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar provided guidelines to Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed for effective output in curbing crime. The SSP (Operations) directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, renewed efforts were made and police achieved what it said remarkable success.

According to the statistics, 42 robbery cases were traced and 69 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs7.6 million from them. The police also nabbed 74 culprits involved in 52 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth Rs16.4 million from them. As many as 57 persons were held for their involvement in car-lifting, tampering of vehicles, motor cycle theft, etc. The police recovered 30 cars as well as 19 motorcycles that were stolen from various areas of the city while gold ornaments and mobile phones were also recovered from the looters.

During the same period, police also arrested 195 proclaimed offenders while 211 persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities. A total of 88.136 kilogram hashish, 8.024 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 691 gram ice, 10 gram cocaine and 1201 bottles of wine were recovered from the accused.

The officials said Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed six persons after registering four cases against them. A total of 5.150 kilogram hashish and 325 gram heroin was also recovered from them. In all, 93 persons were held for having illegal weapons while three Kalashnikovs, 77 pistols and 801 rounds were recovered from them. Two blind murders cases were traced during the last months besides arrest of two persons involved in these cases. The police also arrested 34 gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them.

A special campaign was launched against professional alm seekers and police held 943 beggars during the month of January.

Thirty habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 20 persons were held red-handed when they were planning for robbery and other crimes of similar nature. The police also nabbed three foreigners under the Foreigners Act for residing illegally in the country. Seven culprits were nabbed for their involvement in aerial firing while ten persons were nabbed for their involvement in sheesha smoking. One culprit was apprehended for having fake currency during the month of January, according to the statistics.

The officials said that cases have been registered against the seaccused at various police stations of the capital city and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that Islamabad police is committed to eradicate crime from the city.

He appealed to citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case any such activity around them.