Share:

PR LAHORE - Dilawar Hussain Foundation recently organised a diabetes awareness seminar at Kinnaird College for Women University in collaboration with the CCL Pharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk Pharma, Pakistan.

The seminar was attended by over 200 students, teachers and faculty members. Mohammad Jafri, director programmes at the Dilawar Hussain Foundation, talked about the causes and prevention of diabetes and statistics of diabetes patients in the world and in Pakistan. “Dilawar Hussain Foundation is playing its role to create a deeper awareness among the marginalised communities. We aim to enable underprivileged communities to build a more sustainable future by increasing their access to health and education,” remarked Mohammad Jafri.

Amina Noreen, nutritionist at Novo Nordisk Pharma, provided one-to-one nutritional counselling to students and highlighted the value of leading a healthy life. She talked about the importance of eating a balanced diet for well-being to delay the disease onset. At the end, Vice Principal Dr Nighat Khan thanked the partners for organising this seminar and showed interest in signing an MoU with DHF for joint activities.

A team of CCL conducted diabetes screening of 250 students and staff and distributed refreshment boxes at the end.