KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday celebrated the birthday of the party leader and daughter of Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in Karachi.

The event that was organized at the helipad of the Bilawal House Karachi was attended by Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, PPPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, Minister Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu and other party leaders.

The People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) office bearers including its Karachi chapter president Rashid Khaskheli and Information Secretary Fareed Memon that organized the event welcomed the guests at the venue. The PYO Sindh President Javed Nayab Leghari while addressing the event said that Aseefa Bhutto has not only played an important role in political arena but also in eradicating polio disease.

“It was due to her vision and efforts that the country is nearing to eliminate polio completely,” he said.

Later the guests along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari cut the birthday cake. Aseefa applauded the PYO office bearers for organizing the event.