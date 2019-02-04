Share:

KARACHI - The Ahle Sunnat Waljamaat (ASWJ) Chief Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui Sunday condemned the killing of their local leader and said that continuous assassination of their workers was not acceptable.

In a statement issued after the target killing of Muhammad Nadeem Qadri, the ASWJ president of Liaquatabad locality, Allama Farooqui said that the peace of Karachi was restored after a long time but now extremists wanted to sabotage the same by carrying out such activities. “The assassination of the ASWJ local leader is the matter of grave concern for the law enforcement,” he added.

The ASWJ warned that they would be compelled to hold protest if the killers are not nabbed, demanding of the law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigation and make full use of their resources to bring the responsible under the law. “Those who consider our desire for peace as weakness should mend their way. We would not let anyone to sabotage the peace of Karachi and Pakistan at any cost,” said Allama Farooqui.

He added that three including two clerics got injured when unknown persons had attacked their vehicle near Al-Asif Square the other day but no action was taken by the law enforcement agencies. The ASWJ chief was of the view that had the action was taken on Al-Asif Square’s incident; another citizen could have been saved from being targeted. “The law enforcement agencies should step in or else it would be very difficult for us to control our workers. We cannot continue asking our workers to remain calm as they were fed up due to unremitting assassination of our supporters,” he added. Muhammad Nadeem Qadri, the ASWJ president of Liaquatabad area was shot dead by unknown assailants near Parking Plaza in Saddar locality late night on Saturday.