An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended judicial remand of Chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi and four other accused until February 08.

The TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders were produced before the admin judge of the ATC Lahore Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed. The accused were produced at the end of their judicial remand of 14 days, before the court.

Stringent security measures were taken outside the ATC premises.

The workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik were present in large number outside the court premises on the arrival of their leaders at the court. The Judge extended judicial remand of TLP leaders till Feb. 08.

Khadim Rizvi was taken into ‘protective custody’ by police on Nov 23 last year, from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against workers of his group.

The government figures said, a total of 2,899 people were taken into protective custody from Punjab, 139 from Sindh and 126 from Islamabad during the crackdown.

The law enforcement agencies launched crackdown two days before the TLP announced to resume its protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi, a blasphemy accused.

The workers of TLP and other religious parties took to the streets and blocked major roads and intersections through sit-ins against the apex court verdict in different parts of the country.