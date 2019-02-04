Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has partially allowed night flights landing operation at Bacha Khan International Airport for facilitation of passengers.

According to CAA sources, domestic and international flights would be allowed to land at the airport till 9pm.

It is mandatory for airlines to inform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and CAA regarding night time landing three hours before.

It may be recalled that the ban was imposed on night landing of flights after firing on PIA passengers’ aircraft in 2014. As a result, flights were allowed only during day time.

The official sources said all restrictions on the flights landing operation was likely to be lifted in March this year.