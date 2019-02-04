Share:

LAHORE - The International Peace and Punjabi Conference concluded here on Sunday.

The conference’s 14-point ‘Lahore Declaration’ urges governments of India and Pakistan to make the visa policy between the two countries liberalised.

A delegation of Indian Sikhs on the concluding day of peace conference rejoiced the hospitality of Pakistanis during three days of the peace conference. Sikh writers and poets will visit Gurudawara Nankana Sahib Janam Ashtan on Monday (today). The declaration was unanimously approved by the august attendance from Pakistan and India.

The Lahore Declaration says a Punjabi university will be set up in Lahore. The declaration urged both governments to issue visa on arrival to people who were born before the partition. The conference paid tribute to both countries for opening the Kartarpur Corridor. It says that flag ceremonies at Wagah Border by both countries with ‘unwanted gesticulation’ should end and be replaced by peaceful messages.

The declaration says that Punjabi should be language of education at the primary level, and all languages spoken in Pakistan should be declared national languages of Pakistan. There should be more exchanges between writers, artists, sportsmen and businessmen of the two countries.

It also vowed to hold an international poetry sitting on the eve of 595th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak in which 25 poets each from India and Pakistan will participate.

The Punjab Assembly’s note, which is pending proceedings in the Supreme Court for the recognition of Punjabi at the primary level should be pursued, declaration urged.

Conference paid compliments to Fakhar Zaman, late Dr Satinder Singh Noor and Dr Deepak Manmohan Singh who have been continuously working for the promotion of Punjabi language and culture since 1986.

World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman said that it was a historic conference, paving way to peaceful relations between the two countries. He declared that even a bigger conference will be held in Lahore again next year in February. He also hoped that by that time the first ever Punjabi university will start functioning in Lahore.

Chairman of the Declaration Committee Fakhar Zaman, President of Indian Chapter WPC Dr Deepak Manmohan Singh, Gurbhajan Singh and Dr Vanita Manchanda were also present.

Author of 12 books Gurbajjan Singh Gill from Ludhiana told The Nation that it was his fourth visit to Lahore and every time the traditional hospitality of Lahore surprised him. “Indian and Pakistani governments need to understand that they have fought many wars in past 70 years since independence and now is the time to give peace a chance,” he said.

The speakers, on the third day of the conference, were Punjabi educationist Gurdeep Kaur, President of Indian Chapter of WPC Dr Deepak Manmohan Singh, Abdal Bela, President of Ludhiana Sahit Academy Gurbhajan Singh, Prof Dr Vanita Manchanda, PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf, Mudassir Butt, Farrukh Sohail, Ashfaq Nabar, Sehajpreet Singh Mangat and others.

The afternoon session was devoted to poetry recital. The poets included Bushra Ejaz, Neelma Durrani, Shehrpreet, Abbas Mirza, Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Vanita Manchanda, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Hakeem Arshad Shahzad, Manjinder Dhanoa, Darshan Butter and others.