LAHORE - Leaders of religio-political and Kashmiri organisations have called for the OIC to devise a strategy on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing an all parties Kashmir conference here, they said that Kashmiris have changed the situation entirely by offering sacrifices against Indian atrocities. But here in Pakistan, they said, some political parties removed Jammu-Kashmir from their manifesto at a time when the Kashmir struggle entered its final phase.

Calling the Kashmir issue a guarantee for integrity of Pakistan, they said, Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

The Tehreek Azadi Jammu-Kashmir (TAJK) organised the conference, which was attended by leaders from Milli Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ahle Hadith and others.

Addressing the event, JuD leader Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki called Shimla agreement a big hurdle in resolving the Kashmir issue. He said thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred for freedom, asking the government of Pakistan to revise the foreign policy to support Kashmiris.

JI leader Fareed Paracha said the Pakistani nation always expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad Khan said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and it must be taken back from India at all costs.

Alhamra Arts to mark Kashmir Day

Alhamra Arts Council is all set to mark the Kashmir Day with all zeal and enthusiasm to show solidarity with people of Kashmir who are fighting day and night for their freedom.

Lahore Arts Council under the supervision of its Executive Director Ather Ali Khan arranged different programme to express the unity with people of Kashmir. Lahore Arts Council in this regard is going to hold an exhibition on 4th February based on Kashmiri people on going freedom struggle at Alhamra Art Gallery. Population Welfare Minister Hashim Dogar will inaugurate the exhibition.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Touqeer Nasir said that, Undoubtedly India was Israel for people of Kashmir. Indian army attacked them day and night Indian forces harassing innocent Kashmiris with bullets, he said.

Lahore Arts Council will stage Kashmir related special plays including “Ainak Wala Jin” “Ala Din JaduKaChirag” and a puppet show. Despite these programme, Sufi Tabasum Academy with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council going to stage a theatre play titled “Aye Putar Hataa’n Tay Nae Wikday” which will start from 4 Feb and till continue 7 February.