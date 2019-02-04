Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to focus on the so far neglected sectors and start development work there, said CDA officials.

A team comprising member (Engineering), CDA and other relevant directors’ lead by CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed visited sector I-14, I-15 and I-16. Sector I-14 has serious access problems as well as issues of services. Roads are in dilapidated state and utilities are hardly available. Similarly access to sector I-16 is also not in good condition.

The chairman was apprised that contract execution is pending for want of only Rs50 million. Upon this, the chairman immediately directed the Finance Wing to allocate the amount so as to resolve the issue on urgent basis.

It was decided that development work will commence in this week. Moreover, CDA Director Sanitation has been requested to make some temporary arrangements for solid waste disposal in these areas till proper arrangements are secured. Further instructions were issued to make assessment of missing services in sector I-14 and I-16 under a maintenance program. Necessary assessment and planning work would be completed within one month time.

On the other hand, sector I-15 was a budgeted project but allocation has not been made yet. Neither the design was approved due to some procedural issues.

Instructions were issued in this regard as well so that procedural matters could be resolved within three weeks time while process for contracting out development work will be completed within two to three months time. It was observed that several thousand people are waiting for their residence and it is duty of CDA to expedite development in these sectors. These projects will yield considerable revenue to CDA through utilization of commercial areas.

It was also observed that first charge on revenue receipts from these projects would be utilized for funding the development and only surplus amount would be used for other expenses by CDA.

The CDA seems to have restricted itself to the red zone, Blue Area, sectors F-6, F-7 and F-8 when it comes to development and provision of amenities. It would only concentrate on beautifying main arteries like 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Nazimuddin Road and Margalla Road on the cost of maintenance of streets and sanitation services.

\It has had bee years now when the Authority launched a new residential sector in Islamabad and the reason is quite obvious. It lacks will and resources to clear the land from illegal occupants and start development there.

New sectors like I-14, I-15, I-16, E-11, D-12, E-12, G-13 are given step-motherly treatment. It is probably because VVIPS and senior officials of the CDA rarely visit these areas. Roads and other infrastructure in these sectors are depleted and need urgent repairs but nobody pays attention.