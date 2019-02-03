Share:

BEIJING:-Nanning Customs in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has seized eight ivory products, it announced Sunday. The eight ivory bracelets weighing a total 577.1 grams were found inside four coffee packages carried by a foreign passenger. The customs has handed over the items to the anti-smuggling department for further investigation. China banned all domestic ivory trade at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.