Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed Sui Gas and PESCO authorities to control over billing in the province.

Listening to public complaints in Peshawar, he directed the concern authorities to provide relief to the consumers instead of imposing extra burden on them.

Mahmood Khan said addressing public issues and facilitating them is among the priorities of the government.

He said all the departments are accountable to the people for better services delivery.