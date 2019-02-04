Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of injury to two people due to kite twine in the Factory Area and sought report from city police officer of Lahore.

The chief minister on Sunday conveyed his displeasure with reports of kite flying and told the authorities to enforce a complete ban the sport. Strict action will be taken against violators without any discrimination, he said. The chief minister ordered provision of best medical facilities to those who got injured in these incidents.

BASIC NECESSITIES FOR PEOPLE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government is pursuing public service agenda and will not allow anyone to put hurdles in the way of change. “National resources were wasted on so-called projects. Change is around the corner and we will push forward with development projects,” the chief minister said while talking to different delegations at his office. He said the incumbent government had taken steps for welfare of common man in a short time and Pakistan was moving forward to its lost destination under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that development of people of Punjab would be ensured at any cost and the PTI government had devised a plan for fulfilment of basic necessities of people of Punjab.

“Reforms are being introduced in education, health and other social sectors. The incumbent government has provided resources to bring comfort in the life of common man. Pakistan will touch heights of glory under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Buzdar said that public-friendly policies of the PTI had made it the most favourite political party. He said that victory of Aamir Sultan Cheema in re-polling depicts confidence of the people in our leadership. He said that people had once again voted for new Pakistan and their votes were a stamp on it. Victory of Aamir Sultan Cheema is recognition of agenda of change, he said.

MESSAGE ON WORLD CANCER DAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the World Cancer Day, said that an effective awareness campaign was vital to educate people about the importance of early diagnosis of the disease and chances of recovery at that stage. He said that observance of cancer day internationally was meant to raise awareness about cancer and educate people about how to prevent it, detect it and treat it. “Precautionary measures and proper diet can help minimise the threat of this disease. Comprehensive steps are imperative for diagnosis of the disease and treatment of cancer patients. The government is providing facilities for cancer patients. Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is an exemplary medical facility for patients,” he said.

The chief minister said that more measures are required to facilitate treatment of cancer patients. He said that private organisations need to work hand in hand with the government for provision of medical facilities to patients.

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of worker of Pakistan Movement Rasheed Ahmed Niazi who was also head of the Ideology of Pakistan Forum, Multan. Offering his condolences to the bereaved family, the chief minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES

TO JOURNALIST

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of senior reporter of Nawa-e-Waqt Islamabad Iterat Hussain Jaffari.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for their families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.