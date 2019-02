Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered to release Rs640 million for renovation of Taunsa Sharif during his visit to the city.

According to documents, funds have not been released for education and health schemes, and instead for the beautification of Taunsa Sharif .

According to the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) department, the funds which were not released for education and health will be transferred to renovate the city.