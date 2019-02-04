Share:

KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that time is required to make strong the base of midwifery department, adding that mostly people have not aware about the importance of midwifery department.

He said that through legislation in law make a strong department to midwifery department to facilitate the affiliated people for promotion of human welfare.

This he stated while addressing 11th Midwifery Conference 2019 as chief guest, organised by Sindh Institute of Reproductive Medicine (SIRM).

On the occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner said that people discussing progress but unfortunately no one show their interest to make strong the base of departments in the country, adding that the need of hour to joint work for prosperity of the country, he added. He said that awareness drive is also required among the people with establishing new departments to control the population. “The rapid increase in population creating hurdles in development of the country”, Metropolitan Commissioner added. Syed Saif ur Rehman said that he will play its role to promote midwifery department in KMC’s hospital.

On the occasion, organisers of the event present an appreciation award to Metropolitan Commissioner, later, Syed Saifur Rehman also present shields among the participants of the event on behalf of the event organizing committee. Dr Sher Shah, Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr Fariha, Professor Dr Rubina Sohail, Dr Shaheen Zafar, students of various midwifery institutions and others were also attended the event.