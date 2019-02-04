Share:

ISLAMABAD - Complete shutdown was observed on Sunday in Occupied Kashmir to register protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for shutdown had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Narendra Modi is visiting Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu to lay foundation stones of different developmental projects.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination ordered killings, arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics deserved to be welcomed only with protests.

The occupation authorities have put many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities have taken stringent measures in the name of so-called security across occupied Kashmir. Indian police and troops have been deployed in strength in Srinagar, Jammu and other areas of the occupied territory. The troops and police personnel have set up security checkpoints in different areas and conducting thorough checking and frisking of vehicles and commuters.

The Indian prime minister’s special security guards (SSG) have taken over the main venue in Srinagar where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the development projects in the Kashmir Valley. Unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones were pressed into service around the venue to maintain aerial vigil. Special commandoes had been deployed on the road stretch from Dalgate to the venue and along the famous Dal Lake. Joint teams of the Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force have also been deployed on the nearby Sulaiman hillock and Zabarwan mountain range.

Indian police and troops had seized hundreds of motorbikes in Srinagar and other areas. The move evoked strong resentment and anger from the owners of motorcycles. “Despite having proper documents and the driving license, my bike was seized at Pantha Chhowk. Policemen resorted to unruly behaviour when I insisted as to why my motorcycle was seized without any reason,” said Lateef Ahmed, who was travelling from Pampore to Nowgam.

On all the highways in the Kashmir Valley, joint teams of Indian police, the CRPF and the army are maintaining a tight vigil on the vehicle movement.

The authorities had also suspended mobile internet and train services in the occupied territory.

PROTESTS IN AZAD KASHMIR

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC-AJK)on Sunday staged a protest demonstration in front of Indian High Commission to convey their indignation over atrocities being committed against Kashmiris in occupied valley.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stating the main aim of Modi’s visit was to divert international community’s attention from blatant human right violations being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

They said that the persistent human right violations were being committed by the occupied forces against Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, APHC leadership said that the sole solution of Kashmir issue was to grant right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

They termed the visit of Indian Prime Minister to the occupied territory as immoral and illegal. They said that India was committing gross human right violations in Occupied Kashmir sans any remorse.

Indian forces were using brute force against Kashmiris and world community should play its role to pressurise India to avoid such inhuman acts, they said.

They said that over 100,000 innocent Kashmiris have so far been martyred and hundreds injured by barbaric Indian forces.

They said that APHC believes in resolving Kashmir issue through dialogue which could only prove fruitful by including the main party, the Kashmiris in it.

They said that lasting peace in the region is impossible sans resolving Kashmmir issue.

The APHC-AJK leaders reiterated their unflinching resolve to continue the struggle till resolution of the Kashmir issue.

They said that the resolution of the lingering Kashmir issue is perquisite to world peace.