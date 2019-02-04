Share:

Corps Commanders' Conference, presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff in Rawalpindi on Monday, reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.

The conference expressed satisfaction on improved internal security situation and progress on regional peace initiative especially Afghan reconciliation process.

It discussed situation along Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations and Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

The forum reviewed state of preparedness along Line of Control/ Working Boundary and Eastern Border to thwart any misadventure from across.

The Conference also expressed solidarity with resilient Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day.

Addressing the conference, the army chief said while safeguarding the borders and carrying on the ongoing stability operations through Radd ul Fassad, the concurrent focus is now to be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies and inimical forces to undo the national gains for peace and stability.

He said the dividends of improved internal security situation must reach out to people of Pakistan through socioeconomic development.