LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 24 accused for doing wheelies, 47 for flying kites and two others for aerial firing in a week. During patrolling in the city, Dolphin and PRU also checked more than 15,000 vehicles, 173,000 motorcycles and 108,000 persons besides getting impounded 16 vehicles and 2,828 motorcycles in different police stations due to incomplete documents during the week.

SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings on Sunday said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU recovered cash Rs 300,000, one car, 68 motorcycles, nine cell-phones, 23 pistols, two rifles, four pump action and narcotics including 1,200 bottles of liquor and 400 gram hashish from various accused during crackdown.

To promote community policing, Dolphin and PRU helped 700 people on different roads of the city, the SP said and added that both wings also responsed to 1,431 calls, received at police Helpline 15.

DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir had directed SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Bilal Zafar to accelerate the pace of crackdown against criminals.