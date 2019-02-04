Share:

HAVANA - International aid began arriving in Cuba in the wake of a deadly tornado that caused serious losses in Havana a week ago, a government official said Saturday.

“The first international donations are already in Cuba,” Rodrigo Malmierca, minister of Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment, said in a Twitter post.

A tornado passed through the Cuban capital of Havana on Jan. 27, which has so far caused four deaths and left 195 injured with 12 in serious condition. It also damaged 2,699 houses, with 347 of them totally destroyed.

The minister said that the aid came from various United Nations (UN) agencies, while companies and NGOs from different countries have also sent construction materials.

“Everything will go free to the victims of the tornado,” Malmierca said.

On Friday, Venezuela sent its relief goods to Cuba, including 100 tons of construction material and machinery, according to Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol.

Cubans are also pitching in to help their own.

In the hardest hit areas of Diez de Octubre, Regla and Guanabacoa, residents gathered to help those affected with donations of materials and money.

At a school, a warehouse has been set up for donated goods.

“I think in this way the items get to the people who most need them, “ Alicia Hernandez, who is retired and donated a box of clothing for adults and children, told Xinhua.