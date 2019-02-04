Share:

ISLAMABAD - Danish gave Pakistan another gold medal in the 7th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship-2019 as the youngster thrashed Kuwaiti Alshmmari 28-0 in the final played in Fujairah, UAE.

The highly prestigious G-1 event of World Taekwondo give athletes golden chance to muster massive ranking points and help them get better seedings in mega taekwondo events world-wide.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua had already tipped Danish for gold and said it would be highly impossible for other athletes to stand even outside chances of beating Danish as he is not only well-built but also was going through intense training for last several months. He said It was a sure-shot gold medal for Danish and Pakistan but frankly he was not expecting such demolition of much-superior Kuwaiti athlete at the hands of Danish. “I had watched the entire fight and Danish was playing like a champion, he is still not crossed 17 and we had pinned great hopes in Danish, Taimoor Saeed and Haroon along with Ashfaq to win medals for country.”

After Danish it was Taimoor Saeed, who stormed into the final of the +78kg weight category but lost the final against Saudi 4-14. Col Wasim said: “Taimoor has great potential and he is a champion stuff and will surely win medals at international stage as he is going through tough training in Karachi and federation is seriously thinking about arranging training for him in Korea.”

While Saad won bronze medal in -49kg weight as he lost in the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s arguably most bright future medal prospect Haroon Khan from Quetta made history as the youngster stunned world number 6, Khuzestan’s Sheikenov Aituar 29-28 in the -58kg heavyweight category. There are 37 top athletes in this category and Haroon is aiming to win gold medal for Pakistan. It was standing ovation for Haroon as he stunned the world number 6 Sheikenov and entire arena started to chant Haroon’s name. Now Haroon will face Jordan’s Halawani Zaid, who is also world class fighter and defending champion of this category, as he won gold last year.

Earlier, Haroon hammered Saudi 35-4 in the first round fight, while Pakistan’s Akram Qadeer thrashed Indian Abhimanyi in +87kg weight category.