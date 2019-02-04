Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has asked all disabled people to obtain disability certificate, contacting office of the provincial council for rehabilitation of people which is situated at Block 20 FB area, adjacent to Ibrahim Ali Bhai Girls School near Samanabad Police Station Ancholi Karachi.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Sunday. Director PCRDP and other officers also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that the disabled people could submit their applications in their respective rehabilitation centres in all 27 districts across the province.

He said at these centres, they would be provided medical board facilities in local hospitals and would be issued disability certificate. While addressing the meeting, Qamar directed the officers to help the disabled people in registering complaints to abide the provision of facilities and rights of all disabled persons and ensure that their grievances must be addressed properly.

Qasim also asked all private and commercial industrial departments to obey Ordinance of Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 and follow 5 percent fixed quota in appointing disabled persons in their respective organizations for their welfare.

He also warned them if they did not follow the rules and regulations, they would be fined accordingly because the Sindh government was fully committed to provide rights to disabled persons.