Share:

KASUR-Expressing displeasure over the poor performance of Health Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahibzadi Waseema Umar directed District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other officers to visit Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals twice a week and present a detailed report of the facilities available.

The DC issued a show cause notice to the medical superintendent of a THQ Hospital for being absent during the visit of Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare minister Yasmin Rashid. She also ordered the CEO health to improve his performance, and ensure attendance of doctors and other medical staff at hospitals. She said that she would pay surprise visits to THQ hospitals every week.

On the other hand, Kot Radha Kishan Assistant Commissioner Zehra Dastagir paid a surprise to THQ hospital where she inspected different wards of the hospital. She also inquired from patients about the facilities they were being rendered. On the instructions of the DC, she sought explanation from the medical superintendent about the availability of medicines and equipment. She also sought the presence of CEO Health in her next meeting so that the problems regarding availability of medical facilities could be addressed.

MARRIAGE HALLS OWNERS BOOKED

Assistant Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathiya, during surprise visits to marriage halls in Kasur City, orders registration of cases against the owners of two marriage halls for violating one dish code. According to official sources, the AC paid surprise visits to seven marriage halls and got cases registered against the owners of two marriage halls including "Seven Star Marriage Hall" and "Sardar Marriage Hall".