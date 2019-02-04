Share:

KARACHI - Police Sunday arrested an online taxi service driver for trying to extort money from a passenger in exchange for the mobile phone she left in his car.

Police officials said that a woman used an online application to book a taxi and when she arrived at her destination in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, she forgot her phone in the car. As she came know about her cell phone, her brother called the driver from another phone and he refused to give her phone back and asked for Rs10, 000 in exchange for her phone.

Following the incident, the woman passenger approached the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police. Upon which, the police traced and arrested the driver. The police then handed a cell phone of a woman passenger over to her after recovering it from a driver.

According to district East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, complaint registered by a lady who took a cab ride from Clifton. When she realized about her phone lying in the cab, her brother called helpline and also sends email to inform them about the missing phone.

The driver demanded money to return the phone and told him that he will tell him location later where he will return the phone.

The victim party contacted SSP East and informed him regarding this incident. SSP East took immediate notice and he directed special police party to go along with the victims to take the phone where the police party arrested the driver from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The driver along with the car has been taken to Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station for further investigation.