Share:

Dr Abid Rashid Gill

Air pollution in major cities of Pakistan has surpassed the safe limits set by Environmental Protection Agency in Pakistan (PK-EPA). The deteriorated air quality has dangerous health repercussions as it aggravates lung, heart and respiratory diseases.

It disproportionately affects the health and productivity of the poor who live in urban areas. Low-quality air alone has caused thousands of hospital admissions per year. Moreover, it also has caused respiratory diseases in children. According to (State of Global Air, 2017), Pakistan has the 5th largest number of deaths because of PM 2.5 exposure and is ranked 6th in the world for the most number of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2015.

The present trends in industrialization, urbanization and motorization suggest that air quality in Pakistan will be further worsened unless targeted measures are not taken.

Transportation in big cities is considered one of the most important contributor of the air pollution. It is a major user of energy and burns most of world’s petroleum. Road vehicles especially older vehicles emit different types of gases like Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Suspended Particulate Matter(SPM).Although environmental regulations in advanced countries have reduced emission from individual vehicles, however, this reduction is offset by the sheer increase in the number of vehicles. The Asian Development Bank report “Reducing Carbon Emissions from Transport Projects, 2010” recommended a complete transition from air and road transport to rail and human-powered transport system. Pakistan also needs to transform its transport model urgently. Urbanization and motorization has generated sever environment problems and there is an urgent need to develop public transport systems to address these issues.

In this backdrop, Orange Train Lahore and Peshawar Circular Railway are right steps in right directions. However, these projects are being criticised based on the wrong priority of the respective governments. Most of the criticism considers only direct cost and benefits of the project. It ignores the indirect benefits of these projects in terms of their impact on the air and noise pollution. There are two main reasons of this criticism.

First, the governments did not convey to the public the complete cost and benefit analysis of these projects by highlighting the social cost and benefits of these projects. The projects not only provide simple transportation facility rather they also reduce number of vehicles on the roads which in turn reduce noise, air pollution and road congestion. They also save time by reducing number of hours that commuters spend on the road to reach their destinations. All these gains lead to reduced air pollution-related diseases, better health standards and increased productivity.

Secondly, environmental issues are not given due attention especially in developing countries. People are more concerned with their income and employment opportunities at early stages of economic development. They are least concerned with the quality of the air they breathe in. Environment being a normal good is demanded more at higher income levels. As Pakistan is a low-income country, therefore environmental advantages of public transport systems do not appeal to the people. They are more worried about the other uses of these project’s money in education, infrastructure and energy. There is a need to make people realize that quality of the air is as important for them as the quality of food they eat and the quality of the water they drink.

Moreover, our cities have not been built in the way to be connected via train system. Our cities are spreading horizontally without any planning. There is need to develop new residential flat system that are energy efficient and can be integrated with shopping malls, offices and educational institutions via efficient transport system. In addition, schools, offices, shopping malls and residential areas must be integrated with the train system

There is also need to discourage the use of private transport by making it costly. There should be a policy to regulate the number of the vehicles on the road. Majority of the people commute via public transport, motorcycles and cycles therefore these commuters should have more space on the roads, but ironically cars occupy major space on the roads. Public policy should not be in favour of those who commute through cars rather, right to walk and right to cycle should be secured through an effective transport policy in major cities of Pakistan.

In short, the evaluations of Orange Train Lahore and Peshawar Circular Railway should be made based on their impact on the environment. Moreover, these projects are not effective to curtail the transport and environment problems in major cities of the country unless they are accompanied by a comprehensive public policy to discourage the use of private vehicles.

The author is Assistant professor of Economics at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)