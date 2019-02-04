Share:

It seems that Bangladeshi politicians can’t indulge in a spot of tourism safely. Look at the case of Syed Saimoon Kanak, who went over from his native Dhaka to West Bengal. Even though he was information secretary of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, he was trampled to death by an elephant. Two provincial ministers did go to supervise the obsequies, but Kanak was dead. It would be a little like something bad happening to the PTI Information Secretary if he went abroad. Come to think of it, wasn’t Fawad Chaudhry in UK recently? He returned safely. Was that because he is also a federal minister as well as information secretary, or is it because the UK is a safer place than West Bengal? While that debate rages on, it might be worth mentioning that there are no elephants in the UK, except in zoos, as opposed to West Bengal.

That death might have come at an opportune time for Pakistani tourism, which the PTI government, of which Fawad Chaudhry is such a leading member, is trying to promote in a big way, with its announcement of e-visas for 175 countries, not to forget visas on arrival, and easier issue of visit, business and journalist visas.

One alternative destination for Bangladeshis who want to avoid being killed by elephants might be Thailand, but in view of the Indians there, it might not be advisable. It seems that Indians are marrying for visas. No less than 8000 are living in Thailand on spousal visas. Of those, the Thai authorities recently found over 200 in violation of laws, including fake marriages, of whom all but 13 have been arrested and 127 are to be deported.

No less than 27 women were found to be brokers in this business, and one Indian had entered the business. There were 31 Thai women suspected, of whom 27 were arrested. One had heard of the love of the Jews for the ‘fleshpots of Egypt’ (when Moses got them to migrate, and go into the Sinai Desert), but it seems that Indians love the fleshpots of Thailand. Interestingly, Pakistanis have not been involved.

The real problem with Thailand is not so much the fleshpots, which are greatly attractive to tourists, as the elephants. Indeed, the elephant virtually symbolises Thailand, so that’s another high-risk country for Bangladeshi politicians. Or maybe we should make that Bangladeshi socialists, for the late Kanak’s party was not just socialist, but also went into armed rebellion against Sh Mujeeb and the Awami League after independence in 1971, hoping for a socialist revolution. That didn’t happen, and the party split. One faction (not Kanak’s) joined the Awami League government.

The PTI is not taking a position on Kanak’s death. The military, which backs it, does not like reminders about 1971, and is careful to claim that it was not a military defeat, but a political one, whenever driven into a corner. The Pakistani officer (sorry, politician) who surrendered in Dhaka, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Niazi, was prominent at Imran’s walima, the first one, when he married Jemima Goldsmith, that is. Of course, mention of that walima is about as popular in PTI circles as of 1971 in military circles. Or of Khawar Farid Maneka in PTI circles.

Or of militants in Loralai police circles. Nine people were killed in the attack on the office of the DIG Lorali, of whom eight were policemen. The Balochistan militants seem to be targeting the justice system. Lawyers in Quetta in 2016 (about 70), and now cops.

The cops in Balochistan are having a hard time, but those on the PM’s security detail are having a harder. The government is expecting Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to bring largesse when he visits next week, but the security detail is worried about the safety of the PM. There seems to be some consolation that the members of the Crown Prince’s entourage through whom journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s dismemberment was arranged are not on the trip. Another problem is what would happen if Imran was kidnapped. After all, Lebanese PM Saad Hariri was, though it was when he visited Saudi Arabia. Well, until Salman leaves, and Imran disappears. The security staff is ignoring Asad Umar, who has been heard saying that Salman can do what he wants with Imran, so long as he underwrites Pakistan’s import bill.