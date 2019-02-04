Share:

ATTOCK - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Punjab Assembly Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari said that the government was committed to provide maximum facilities in far-flung areas.

He was addressing an open court at village Sojhanad, almost 30 kilometres from district headquarters. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi, CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, Assistant Commissioner Hira Rizwan and other officers were also present.

Bokhari said that Basic Health Unit Sojhanda was being upgraded where health facilities will be available round the clock while ambulance will also be provided to shift patients to other hospitals. He said that all other facilities to the residents of Sojhanda, Ghoramar and Bagh Neelab will be provided while efforts were being made to convert Bagh Neelab into a picnic spot with collaboration of tourism department.

Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi in his address assured the residents that all their problems within the jurisdiction of district government will be resolved on priority basis and said that the doors of his office are open for everyone. CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan and CEO Health Dr Sohai Ejaz also addressed the gathering and informed the people about the facilities being provided by education and health departments, respectively.

Meanwhile, Punjab govt released Rs49.78 million for construction of emergency blocks and revamping of 41 health centres in Attock district. Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Anwar Khan said this while talking to Radio Pakistan, Attock. He said that the emergency blocks will be built in Rural Health Centre Chhab, Rangoo and Maghiaan while Rs26.8 million will be spent on revamping 5 basic health units in Attock, 8 in Hazro, 4 in Hasanabdal, 8 in Fatehjang, 6 in Pindigheb and 9 basic health units in tehsil Jand.

In addition, after issuing warning to owners of marriage halls a week ago, the district administration has started crackdown against those violating one-dish law during wedding ceremonies and other functions. Assistant Commissioner Attock along with police raided a marriage hall functioning in a private housing society and arrested its manager for violating one-dish act. As per the FIR registered by Attock City police, more than 8 dishes were being served to the guests.