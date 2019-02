Share:

A four-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and her body was found in Sam nullah in Qilla Sitar Shah Lahore on Monday.

According to media reports, a man identified as Ghulfam along with his wife and chidren had come to his brother home some days before where his four-year-old daughter went missing while playing in the street in Feroz Wala area of Qilla Sitar Shah.

Family members registered a case of her kidnapping with police. During police search her body found in a Nullah.

According to police signs of torture were also present on the girl's body. Police have shifted dead body to hospital for postmortem.