SHARAQPUR SHARIF-A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old suspect here on Saturday.

According to police, suspect lured the girl to a haveli near the tomb of Thatha Ladhway where he allegedly raped her. The girl was taken to hospital in critical condition. She belonged to a very poor family. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Locals have demanded stern action against the accused.