KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has denounced the reported Taliban idea to dissolve the country's national army after a peace deal as a conspiracy against his government security institutions.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the former head of the Taliban liaison office in Qatar who headed the Taliban negotiation team in talks with the US delegation recently, has reportedly said that there would be "no need for an army in Afghanistan" once the US forces withdraw from the war-battered country.

“This force, this army — this was made by the Americans,” Stanekzai said. “When the Americans leave, they will naturally finish.”

Slamming the idea as a "conspiracy" to dismantle Afghanistan's national security and defence forces to keep on the instability and chaotic situation in the country, President Ghani categorically said "A peace that our security and defence forces do not guarantee is not acceptable to us", according to a statement from the Presidential Palace.

According to media reports, US Special Representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who has met Taliban delegates four times since November last year has reached a deal with Taliban under which the armed outfit said it would announce ceasefire if the US government declares timetable for the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan.

"Those who are forcefully bringing others to negotiations must not talk about dissolving our army if they are so brave, then they must come and fight on the battlefield instead of carrying out suicide attacks and explosions," Ghani said.

Monitoring Desk adds: The Taliban are expected to meet with Afghan opposition leaders in Moscow in the coming days, a development that could further undermine the government of President Ghani, which has found itself excluded from the talks, reported New York Times on Sunday.

For the Taliban to go around Ghani to meet with some of the country’s major political leaders, many of whom are at odds with him, would surely further anger the Afghan president.

“At this moment, we do not see the need for such a meeting,” said Sebghat Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry. “We know it will not help Afghanistan toward reaching peace at all, so it’s little more than a political drama.”

Officials and members of Afghan political parties said invitations to talks in Moscow, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, had been sent to representatives of a broad cross-section of the country’s political elite, including all the major parties. It was not immediately clear who was organising the event or who would attend.

Some who received invitations said an Afghan diaspora group in Moscow was organising the talks. But the venue — the President Hotel, which is owned by the Kremlin — and the number of visas that would be required suggested that, at the very least, the organisers were working closely with the Russian government.

A senior Afghan official said that Zamir Kabulov, the Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan, was behind the initiative. In several discussions about the possibility of such a meeting, the Afghan government made it clear that it would participate in direct talks only with the Taliban, not a situation in which the government was one of several parties at the table, according to the official.

In response to a question about who was organizing the event, a senior Taliban official said it was the Russian Federation.

In public, at least, Russia has sought to distance itself from the talks. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, did not mention them while discussing Afghan developments during a weekly briefing.

Tass, the Russian state-run news agency, quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying that the talks were unrelated to formal negotiations that the Russian government previously hosted, including a November conference in Moscow hosted by Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov that Taliban representatives also attended.

Mr. Ahmadi, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Russia had formally acknowledged that talks to end the war must be Afghan-led if they were to deliver a lasting peace. “We hope Russia will follow through with that promise,” he said.

Among the many Afghan politicians going to Moscow are Hamid Karzai, the former president, and Atta Mohammad Noor, a former governor and one of the leaders of Jamiat-e-Islami, a major political party, their offices confirmed. Mohammad Mohaqiq, the leader of Wahdat, another major party, is considering attending, his office said.

The Taliban will send representatives from their political office in Doha, Qatar, which has been leading the negotiations with American diplomats, said a spokesman for the office, Suhail Shaheen.

When Karzai was in power, similar efforts by the United States to start talks with the Taliban — which he, like Ghani, saw as legitimizing the insurgency and cutting him out of the early steps toward a deal — so angered him that he briefly called off talks with the Americans over a strategic security agreement.

He lashed out at Afghan political leaders who went to France to meet with the Taliban, in talks that were much less direct than the Moscow talks are likely to be.

Officials close to Ghani, who is seeking a second five-year term in an election scheduled for July, say the opposition leaders have seen their ability to dispense political patronage reduced by reforms introduced by the Afghan president. They accuse the opposition leaders of rallying to a rushed peace process because they want a share of power in any interim government formed with the Taliban, even if that means jeopardizing the progress the country has made since the insurgents were driven from power in 2001.