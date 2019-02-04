Share:

Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz on Monday claimed that the contemporary rulers of the country (i.e. from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led Government) have nothing else to do except putting names of people in the Exit Control List (ECL) and arrest them.

Talking to media at London airport, Hamza Shehbaz said that the current government seems to have nothing else on their work-list as all they do is arrest people.

Speaking about his uncle and former prime minister of the country Mian Nawaz Sharif, Hamza said that he has no clue what ‘deal’ government wants to do with Nawaz Sharif as he completed his jail-term after leaving her wife on the death bed.

He continued, “It’s been six months since the case of Shehbaz Sharif is under investigation, yet no corruption charges have been proved on him.”

Furthermore, the PML-N leader talked about the present economic condition of the country. “We have said it since day one that we are with the federal government to provide them help regarding economic issues”, concluded Hamza.