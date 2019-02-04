Share:

The federal government has released a list of public holidays for the year 2019.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior stated that there will be 14 public holidays this year, including Kashmir Day, Pakistan Day, Labour Day, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha, Independence Day, Ashura, Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

“In case of Muslim festivals, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates and are subject to appearance of moon for which a separate notification will be issued by the Ministry of Interior,” the notification read.

As per the notification, in addition to the 14 public holidays there will be three bank holidays. Banks will be closed for public on January 1, May 7 and July 1, however, they will be open for employees.

The federal government also listed 23 optional holidays, including New Years, Basant, Shiv Ratri, Holi, Dulhandi, Shab-e-Mairaj, Good Friday, Easter, Nauroze, for government officials.

"Government officials desiring to avail optional holidays shall take prior permission of the head of office concerned and no government servant, who is Muslim, shall be granted more than one optional holiday. Non-Muslims can be granted three optional holidays in Calendar Year 2018-19," the notification added.