Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday left for London month and a half after being stopped from leaving the country due to an ongoing investigation in corruption cases.

The Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly had approached the Lahore High Court which ordered the authorities to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan of the Lahore High Court had granted one-time permission to him to fly abroad for a period of 10 days.

His counsel Azam Nazir Tarar had informed the court on Friday that his client will depart to London on February 3 and will be back on February 13.

Hamza boarded a foreign airline aircraft from Allama Iqbal International Airport to go to London.

PML-N demands Parliament session

INP adds: PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to summon Parliament session to hold discussions over ongoing economic crisis.

Marriyum took a jibe at Imran Khan and said that where was economic policy and vision while arrogance should be put behind in national interests.

She said that Imran Khan must tweet for atrocities of his govt against people while foreign loans were now stood at trillions.

Criticising PM’s tweet regarding rainfall and snowfall, she said that issues can never be resolved through tweets when economic crisis was prevailing in the country.

She alleged that the current govt was powerless to bring betterment in recent situation.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Imran Khan should not fear Shehbaz Sharif and summon Parliament session.

She advised Imran Khan to summon Ishaq Dar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail if he felt embarrassment to discuss economic crisis in the Parliament.

She said that PML-N will help the current govt and the PM should summon All Parties Conference (APC).

She said that the nation was facing disappointment and difficulties due to ineligible and inexperienced government.