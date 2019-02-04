Share:

PESHAWAR - With the introduction of policing, a new era of peace and prosperity would prevail in the newly merged districts of the tribal belt of the province.

It will prove to be a harbinger of revolutionary changes especially peace and security in the lives of its inhabitants. On one hand, better law and order could be ensured and on the other, salaries and other incentives of the Levy and Khasadar Force officials would be increased manifold after induction in police and would thus enable them to ensure better education and health facilities to their children.

According to details, huge difference had been observed in terms of salaries and other incentives between the tribal security officials and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. In policing, the salary of the levy and Khasadar constable would be enhanced from Rs18,000 to Rs28,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is also expected that after approval of police system in tribal districts, these areas would get status of hard area which would ultimately lead to increased incentives and perks of the security employees.

Likewise, the existing police martyr package is far better than the tribal security officials martyr package. Under the package the heirs of grade 1-16 officials of former tribal districts are being provided Rs3 million as compared to Rs10 million to the heirs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police of the same rank officials and thus a huge margin of Rs7 million exists between both packages.

Similarly, under the martyr package, the heirs of grade 17 officials of former tribal districts are being given Rs5 million as compared to Rs15 million to the heirs of the same rank officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Moreover, the heirs of grade 18 and 19 officers of tribal belt are being given Rs9 million as compared to Rs20 million to same rank officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Besides, in China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, the quota of the newly merged districts of the tribal belt would be incorporated in the enlistment share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force and thus its unemployed youth would be provided thousands of vacancies of different ranks in the police force.

Likewise, the police system would be beneficial for the illiterate and aged officials of the ex-tribal security officials as eligible and educated people of their families would be enlisted on their posts.

With the passage of time more and more employment opportunities would be created especially in the police force and new era of peace and prosperity would dawn in the ex-tribal districts. Under the dynamic leadership of the IGP, who also belong to tribal district, best policing would reach to its zenith and the newly merged tribal districts would be made citadel of peace and tranquillity.