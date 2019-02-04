Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal has said that India needs to accept its failure in suppressing the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

#India needs to accept its failure in suppressing the Kashmiri struggle for the #rightttoselfdetermination (3/3) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) February 3, 2019

Dr Faisal said this in a tweet, after the telephone call of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Chairman APHC Syed Ali Gilani earlier, the reality of sham Indian claim on the occupied Kashmir is exposed yet again today.

"Indian occupied Kashmir has been converted into an army jail where Hurriyat leaders have been imprisoned," he wrote.

He said that shops in the valley were closed, mobile and internet services suspended today.

"Thousands of Indian occupation forces were deployed to close roads with razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit," he further added.

IOK converted into an army jail, hurriyat leaders imprisoned, shops closed, mobile & internet suspended & thousands of Indian occupation forces deployed to close roads with razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests during PM Modi’s visit #Kashmirbleeds (2/3) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) February 3, 2019

Meanwhile, speaking in a private television programme, Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan is facilitating an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in the neighbouring country.

He categorically stated that Pakistan has only one interest and that is to facilitate all efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan.

He said Afghan people are in a good position to decide about their future and they should find a solution to the issue.