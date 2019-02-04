Share:

LAHORE - The Interfaith Advisory Commission is celebrating tolerance week in Pakistan from February 1 to 7 in collaboration with the Interfaith Dialogue Forum and Faces Pakistan. The tolerance week is being celebrated on the appeal of UN for the first time in the country and would feature seminars, meetings and walks to highlight the cordial relations among different faiths in the country, said JUI-S leader and convenor of Interfaith Dialogue Forum Maulana Asim Makhdoom while addressing a meeting in connection with the tolerance week here on Sunday. The meeting was participated in by Faces Pakistan President Javed William, Fr James Channan, Shaukat Chaudhri, Maulana Shakilur Rehman Nasir, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Dr Badar Munir Mujaddidi, Fr Amjad Niamat and others. Makhdoom said all Pakistani citizens enjoyed equal rights whether from majority or minorities which was unprecedented in the world. Javed Willam said the purpose of such meetings was to highlight the positive character of Pakistan in the outside world.