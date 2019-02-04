Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) Secretary Irfan Manzoor has lambasted those elements that are spreading wrong information and terming elected association as kabza mafia.

Talking to The Nation Irfan said he had spent Rs 3million from his own pocket to maintain cricket grounds besides giving a lot of time and ignoring family and personal commitments just for the sake of cricket and safe future of the youth of Islamabad.

“But look what we get in return. We never constructed shopping malls, plazas at the piece of lands of CDA. In fact we provided state of the art cricket grounds for youth of federal capital. These grounds are followed as role models in not only Pakistan but also the visiting international teams and players praised the facilities. It was the tireless efforts of Islamabad Regional Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh and without him, these cricket grounds could have never been constructed.”

Irfan said it was MCI/CDA, who were trying to illegally occupying these cricket grounds.

He alleged that Mayor Islamabad was creating troubles for the youth of Islamabad and depriving youth from healthy activities would only led them to become prey of anti-social elements.

He said when PM Imran Khan took over the reins of the government, cricket community took a sigh of relief and there was a sense that Imran, being the hero of Pakistani youth and world cup 1992 winner, would create more opportunities and facilities for the sportsmen.

He regretted that few certain individuals, who know nothing about cricket and just want to inflict damages to government, describe the elected body as kabza Mafia. “I never feel such pain in my life, the way I had to bear during last few days. What we have done wrong, helping the youth, providing them free of cost cricket and if giving national team countless young talent is our crime then we will continue to commit this crime. These cricket grounds were constructed some four decades back, while after a long fight with CDA and former prime minister Shoukat Aziz, Shakil Shaikh managed to get allocate separate piece of land, where Diamond, National and Marghazar cricket grounds are located these days. “We are elected body for last 20 years and these grounds will be maintained by elected bodies. Today we are looking after these grounds. Tomorrow someone else will performing this national duty. If these anti-social elements don’t like our faces and our work for the cricketers then they should tell us. We will step aside but they should not destroy the careers of youth through their negative approach.”

He said Immad Wasim was product of Al-Muslim Club, which was located at F-11/1, Street 73, and present Deputy Mayor, Islamabad, Zeeshan Naqvi also played his entire cricket at that ground. “CDA not only tried to deprive the youth of the ground by first telling them to vacate the ground then created eight plots on cricket ground land. We took stay orders from court to prevent CDA from their notorious designs as rather than providing youth more grounds, the CDA want to occupy the few grounds, which are available for the youth of Islamabad.”

He said G-9 Markaz ground was the only ground after Pindi Stadium, where night cricket matches were conducted on regular basis. “Some shopkeepers occupied the ground and CDA took over the possession of the ground for almost four years ago and a whopping Rs13 million floodlights, besides other expensive equipment were stolen and then CDA member Amer Ali Ahmed requested us to maintain the ground. We want CDA to give us practice area back. The ground is maintained by Margalla Club and I offer CDA Chairman to pay visit and check the ground now, while he should also visit the grounds like National, where first class matches were played, but now it is in shambles as one close aide of Mayor Islamabad is occupying the ground.

When this scribe contacted Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and wanted to know why being the deputy mayor, he can’t stop MCI and Mayor from occupying F-11/1 cricket ground and why 8 plots were allowed on ground land, Zeeshan replied: “It is unfortunate that commonsense is not prevailing in MCI/CDA. I have requested time and again but no one is in mood to let the youth of Islamabad flourish and youngsters had taken stay orders from court. I request CDA Chairman and Mayor to have mercy on the youth and let them play cricket. I am with the youth and doesn’t care about deputy mayorship as youth need to be engaged in healthy sporting activities. It is their basic and fundamental right,” Zeeshan concluded.