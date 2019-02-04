Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took prompt action against 2,492 motorcyclists during last month for not using helmets and imposed fines on them. Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesman said that ITP’s campaign is underway against those involved in rash driving and violations of traffic rules. Under supervision of SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, DSPs in all traffic zones are ensuring strict action.

against those violating traffic rules.

Special squads have been constituted by him for the purpose which is performing duties at important avenues and boulevards of the city.