MIRPUR (AJK)-Jammu Kashmir National Front expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the demise of the mother of senior resistance leader and Tehreek-e-Muzahamat spokesman Shabir Zachary in occupied Srinagar.

JK National Front spokesman Altaf Hussein Wani said in a statement here that the deceased was among the hundreds of Kashmiri mothers who suffered a lot only because their sons were affiliated with the ongoing freedom movement. However, these brave mothers never lose their heart and continuously support their sons and their political stance.

Expressing condolence with Shabir Zargar, the JKNF spokesman said that deceased will be remembered for her patience and resolve. A party delegation comprising of Javed Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad, Abdul Hamid, Abdul Rashid and others also went to Soura to condole Shabir Zargar and other bereaved family members. The delegation prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience of the bereaved.

Meanwhile, the JKJNF paid rich tributes to Shaheed Shahid Mushtaq Baba of Drabgam Pulwama and Innayat Abdullah Zigar of Arihal Pulwama who were martyred by Indian forces in a gunfight at Drubgam. The party said that brave hearts laid down their lives for the cause of freedom “so we all are duty bound to safeguard their sacrifices.”