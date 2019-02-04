Share:

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has said that sooner than later Kashmir will be liberated and hoped to witness this in his lifetime.

On Kashmir Day (5 February) former President said that Kashmir free of Indian occupation according to the will of Kashmiris is part of the manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party. PPP has a history of support for Kashmir cause. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised Kashmir issue at every forum in the world.

Asif Ali Zardari said that libration from Indian occupation and exploitation is a basic and democratic right of Kashmiri people. PPP has always advocated solution of Kashmir issue through UN resolutions. He asked of the government to form parliamentary groups to raise the issue worldwide so that support for Kashmiri's rights could be mustered.