KARACHI - A man died after a banned chemical string used for kite flying slit his throat on Sunday.

The incident took place near Saadi Homes on Super highway. According to SHO Malir Cantt Muhammad Rizwan, the chemical string wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider who later identified as 25-year-old Qurban, son of Wazir Ali, leaving him critically injured near Saadi Homes on Super highway.

The injured person succumbed to his injuries before he could be shifted to hospital for treatment. The body of a deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to his family for burial process. Deceased recently got married. He was a resident of Sacchal Sarmast Goth and used to work as a security guard at Hakeem Villas on Super highway. Police officials said that no case has been registered as what the family of a deceased refused to register a case.

In a similar incident, another citizen identified as eighteen-year-old Sheroz Sohail was also critically injured when a kite flying string slit his throat near Guru Mandir area when he was passing from there on a motorcycle. The injured is a resident of Liaquatabad area. n

Meanwhile, two laborers were killed and sixteen others were wounded during a collision between two vehicles in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Police officials said that the accident took place at Khayaban-e-Shujat within the limits of Darakshan police station on Sunday. Reacting on information, rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site of the accident and shifted the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where two of them died during treatment. Deceased persons were later identified as Junaid and Bhutto. The police also reached the site. Police officials claimed to have arrested a truck driver responsible for the accident. Police officials said that the accident took place when a speedy truck containing milk drums Hilux, adding that deceased and injured were the labourers by profession. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.