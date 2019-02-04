Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned to utilize Khanpur and Tarbela dams reservoirs for breeding and stocking of different types of fish to meet peoples’ demands for quality sea food in the province.

To increase fish production, the PTI Govt will establish model hatcheries and fish farms in adjoining districts including Haripur and Swabi from where fish seeds would be provided to these dams for stocking and breading purposes.

As state-of the-art fish hatchery would be setup in Swabi district for fish replenishment of Tarbela and Khanpur dams, an official of Fisheries Department KP told APP on Sunday.

He said replenishment of 40,000 fish seed from different Govt hatcheries in public water bodies besides compilation of private fish farms inventory were planned in the province.

The facility will also help bolster fish farming in canals water of the adjacent districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides countering menace of electric current culture for fish hunting in lakes and rivers.

He said fish production in Khyber Pakthunkhwa has swelled over 3200 tons per annum owing to construction of new fish hatcheries and fish farms during last five years of PTI government.

Blessed with both cold and warm water resources, KP offer immense opportunities for fish farming comprising 6100 kilometers of rivers and streams, 6400 hectares of natural lakes and 54,600 hectares of dams and reservoirs.

KP has around 1130 acres area under fish farms and hatcheries where its production has exceeded 3200 tons per annum following establishment of 38 new Carps and 56 Trout fish farms during last few years in the province.

He said 17 model fish farms for conservation of trout fish in Hazara and Malakand divisions would be established keeping in view of its ideal climate conditions for breeding.

The KP Govt is also going to extend services of Fisheries Department to the merged tribal districts where model fish farms and hatcheries would be setup for breeding for trout fish.

The importance of tribal districts for fish farming has increased manifolds due to different rivers, small dams and water reservoirs besides its ideal climate, and the Govt would facilitate private sector and farmers by providing free fish fry and fingers lings to them.

The department will create trout excellence centre and fish biodiversity in the province and expanding its services to North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

Focus is being given on conservation and breeding of an endangered ‘Mah Sher’ and Trout fish in model farms and hatcheries in the province. Trout villages in Malakand and Hazara divisions will be established.

The government has planned to establish fish market linkages besides introducing new fast-growing varieties of fish species during next five years.

Provision of professional training to 200 fish farmers in aquaculture for enhanced fish production and livelihood opportunities besides capacity building of 1000 technical staff through inland training programs would be carried out.

He said issuance of 250 fish licenses for encouragement of sports fishing and tourism department besides auction of fishing rights of three units of river Indus and four small dams and reservoirs of public water bodies.

Focus would be made on improvement of coordination and liaison with academia for fisheries research and development, introduction of new and fast growing varieties of fish species and introduction of cage fish culture.

A comprehensive plan for determination of fish biodiversity, establishment fish markets linkages and research wing in Fisheries Department was evolved.

The official said 1027 licenses were issued to fish anglers besides providing training to 50 technical staff of the department besides training to 157 to farmers during fist 100 days of PTI Govt.

During this period, he said 28 fish farms were established in different districts besides 834800 fish stocking of fry and finger lings (small fish) were provided to farmers.

The official said about Rs22805000 would be generated from auction of fishing rights of three units of River Indus and four small dams and reservoirs of public water bodies in the province.

He said there was no shortage of fish meat in the province and sufficient stock was available for consumers’ consumption.