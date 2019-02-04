Share:

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia and South Korea have reached a reciprocal agreement to grant their respective citizens five-year multiple entry visa on payment of $90 (SAR337), Akhbaar24 reported. According to a memorandum of understanding, the two countries agreed upon the visas which allow their holders to stay for a maximum 90 days during each visit. The deal aims at streamlining visa procedures for visitors for purposes other than immigration, labour, Haj and Umrah. Saudi Arabia announced new procedures in 2016, levying SAR2,000, up from SAR200 for single visas.