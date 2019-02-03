Share:

I would like to congratulate the Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) for lifting their fifth Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) trophy. According to a report, the success came to them after a stellar 4-0 win in the deciding match of the season against the star-studded Sui Southern Gas Corporation (SSGC) at the KPT Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. If we take a look at KRL’s history, we will come across many positive performances of the team, as a result they have been champions in 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. As a citizen of the country I fell proud to celebrate the mind blowing achievement of the team and I would like to see them win more tournaments in the future.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, January 16.