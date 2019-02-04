Share:

ISLAMABAD: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is considering installing Close Circuit TV (CCTV) Cameras in major public parks to enhance their security.

Movement and vigilance of staff has been enhanced in jungles and dense vegetation sites as part of measures being adopted to enhance security of public parks in capital, which are also visited by women and children after sunset.

Highlighting the steps, official sources on Sunday said lights of major parks are repaired regularly, uniformed security staff has been deputed for security and vigilance where needed while liaison of security staff has also been ensured with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to avoid any untoward incident.

The local police in whose jurisdiction these parks exist, have been advised to be extra vigilant and increase their patrolling to ensure safety and security of visitors, particularly families, women and children.–app