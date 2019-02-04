Share:

A medical board constituted to examine Nawaz Sharif will review his medical test results at Lahore's Services Hospital on Monday, where the former prime minister is under treatment after he was shifted here from prison over the weekend.

On Saturday, the deposed prime minister was shifted from Kot Lakhpat prison to the hospital where he was examined by a three-member medical board.

According to hospital sources, Nawaz has been diagnosed with a kidney stone. The medical board will review the reports and decide on the treatment course.

An official of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) who had seen Nawaz's medical reports told, on the condition of anonymity, that the committee had recommended shifting the former prime minister to a hospital where he could be examined by a kidney specialist and a diabetologist.

Another doctor, who had examined Nawaz during his incarceration at Adiala Jail, said that the former premier had serious health issues that could threaten his life.

In December last year, Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference by an accountability court.

A few days earlier, a team of doctors, including cardiologists, had conducted a medical examination of the PML-N supremo at Kot Lakhpat jail.

Blood samples of the former premier were sent to Jinnah Hospital and he had been taken to PIC for further tests. Three tests, including echocardiogram (ECG) and Thallium, were conducted of the former premier at PIC and his medical reports showed that his heart was bigger than normal.

Senior doctors had recommended that the former premier be shifted to a hospital.

Following the medical reports, PML-N leaders had criticised the federal and Punjab government for not granting the former premier "proper treatment" and rejecting his "fundamental rights".