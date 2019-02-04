Share:

Pakistan Super League franchise and two-time winners Islamabad United on Monday named Mohammad Sami as the captain of the team for the fourth edition of the tournament.

Sami will be assisted by Shadab Khan, who was appointed vice-captain of the franchise over the weekend.

Sami has been part of Islamabad United , the winners of the inaugural PSL and the current defending champions, since the first edition. Since then, he has taken 37 wickets in 27 PSL matches at an economy rate of just 6.55.

The fast bowler is also the second highest wicket-taker in PSL history – the highest for Islamabad United – and his economy rate is second only to Rumman Raees among pacers in the tournament’s history.

Sami also featured in 136 international matches for Pakistan.